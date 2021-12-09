A growing swath of countries will join the United States in a diplomatic protest of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, with world leaders citing China’s concerning record of human rights abuses as reason for the boycott.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend events

So far, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada have announced a diplomatic boycott of the games, which are set to take place from Feb. 4-20 of next year.

The U.S. was the first to announce its decision on Monday, when White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our full support,” but added “we will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

“U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC’s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can’t do that,” Psaki said Monday. “We have a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights.”

Psaki would not comment whether Biden weighed pulling athletes from the games — many of whom have been training for years for the moment to compete on the global stage. In 1980, in the midst of the Cold War, Jimmy Carter kept U.S. athletes home from the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

“I don’t think that we felt it was the right step to penalize athletes who have been training and preparing for this moment, and we felt that we could send a clear message by not sending an official U.S. delegation,” Psaki said.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said the country would join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns.

Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship with China had broken down in recent years.

“I’m doing it because it’s in Australia’s national interest,” Morrison said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Canada and the United Kingdom made similar announcements later in the week; New Zealand said it informed Beijing earlier that it wouldn’t be sending any officials due to pandemic travel restrictions but had also communicated its human rights concerns.

Chinese officials responded furiously to the U.S. announcement, vowing to greet the decision with “firm countermeasures,” although no specific actions have been identified.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, Zhao said such a move would be an “outright political provocation.”

China did not take as much umbrage to the diplomatic boycott from Canada, Australia or the United Kingdom, but still slammed country leaders for following the example set by the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin denounced Australia’s announcement as “political posturing," but did not directly threaten the “resolute countermeasures" it vowed to exact on the U.S.

“China has not invited any Australian government officials to attend the Winter Olympics, and no one would care about whether they come or not," Wang said at a daily briefing. “The Australian politicians’ political posturing and hyping for their own political interest have no impact whatsoever on the successful Beijing Olympic Games."

Wang added that China had not extended invitations to the U.S., Canada or the U.K. and that it “doesn’t matter if their officials come or not, they will see the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics."

“Sports has nothing to do with politics," Wang said. “It is they who have written, directed and performed this farce."

China is confident there will be no chain reaction, and perceives overwhelming global support for the games, he said.

“As of now, numerous heads of state, leaders of government and royal family members have registered to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, and we welcome them," Wang said. “China is committed to making greater contributions to the international Olympic cause and will offer up a streamlined, safe and exciting Olympics to the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.