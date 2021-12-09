BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The Starbucks location on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo has become the first union-represented U.S. Starbucks store in the company’s 50-year history following a ballot count by the National Labor Relations Board Thursday. Votes are currently underway for locations on Camp Road and Genesee Street.

Around 111 workers from those three stores were eligible to vote by mail starting last month.

Additionally, Depew, Sheridan and Bailey and Walden & Anderson have filed petitions to the National Labor Relations Board to unionize.

Union backers at the first three Buffalo stores filed petitions with the labor board in August seeking representation by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. Those workers say Starbucks’ stores had chronic problems like understaffing and faulty equipment even before the pandemic. They want more input on pay and store operations.

"We have no accountability right now. We have no say," said Casey Moore, a union organizer who has been working at a Buffalo-area Starbucks for around six months. "With a union we will actually be able to sit down at the table and say, 'This is what we want.' "

Starbucks insists its 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when it works directly with its employees, which it calls “partners.” Many employees in the Buffalo area work at more than one store depending on demand, Starbucks says, and it wants to have the flexibility to move them between stores.

Starbucks asked the labor board to hold one vote with all 20 of its Buffalo-area stores, but the board rejected that request, saying store-by-store votes were appropriate under labor law.

In a letter to Starbucks’ U.S. employees this week, Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson reiterated the company’s wish to include all Buffalo-area stores in the union vote.