CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Kroger Co. plans to build a high-tech warehouse in central North Carolina designed to carry out delivery orders for its customers in the growing e-commerce market, creating nearly 700 jobs over five years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday.

The customer fulfillment center, to be built in Concord through subsidiary Kroger Fulfillment Network LLC, will use advanced robotics and automation to collect room-temperature, frozen and chilled groceries. The operation will be up and running within 24 months of the groundbreaking, Kroger said in its own news release.

Stores operated by Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, include North Carolina-based Harris Teeter.

Average annual pay, including benefits, at the center will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255, according to Cooper’s office.

A state incentives committee voted Wednesday to give cash rebates of up to $2.3 million over 12 years to the company should it meet job-creation and investment thresholds. The Job Development Investment Grants equate to a portion of the income tax withholdings from the positions created through the project.

Kroger Fulfillment Network already operates fulfillment centers in Groveland, Florida, and Monroe, Ohio, and is planning several others across the country.