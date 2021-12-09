WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Owners of a fabric shop in Winston-Salem are welcoming Afghan refugees with arms wide open.

What You Need To Know

Village Fabric Shop donated a little over $1,300 to Church World Service for Afghan refugees

The owners wanted to help after seeing what happened at the Kabul airport

A woman named Lisa Wright bought the welcome quilt because she wanted to give back for the holidays

After seeing what happened at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the owners of Village Fabric Shop decided to use their talents to make something special. It was not only to welcome refugees to the Triad, but also to help raise money to support their immigration.

The owners brought 21 members of the community, including themselves, together to make a welcome quilt. The quilt was then auctioned off for a little over $1,300 to a woman named Lisa Wright.

The shop then donated the money made from the quilt to Church World Service, a group that provides an array of social, employment and legal services to refugees.

Co-owner of Village Fabric Shop, Kelsey Brown, said it's really important for them to help people in the community that are in the greatest need.

"Community projects like these are something that we're really interested in doing and want to continue to do and really believe that small businesses, or all businesses, have a role in helping build better communities and including everyone," Brown said.

Village Fabric Shop is continuing to collect donations toward this cause in helping Afghan refugees.

