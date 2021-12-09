The Senate voted Thursday to approve a House-passed measure that will temporarily allow lawmakers to fast track an increase to the debt limit with a simple majority, bringing Congress one step closer to averting a major fiscal crisis.

What You Need To Know The Senate approved a measure that will temporarily allow lawmakers to increase the debt limit with a simple 51-vote majority rather than the 60 votes needed to overcome the chamber's legislative filibuster threshold



The move will allow Democrats to avoid the possibility that the United States will default on its debts for the first time in its history



Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged Congress to take action before Dec. 15, warning that a default could result in “catastrophic” consequences for both the U.S. and the global economy, as well as stock markets



The final vote on the measure, which also includes temporarily blocking cuts to Medicare that would have gone into effect Jan. 1, was 64-36

Raising the debt limit typically requires 60 votes to overcome the legislative filibuster threshold, but Thursday's action will allow Senate lawmakers to temporarily raise the nation's borrowing limit using a simple 51-vote majority.

Such a move will allow Democrats to avoid the possibility that the United States will default on its debts for the first time in its history.

Republicans had previously refused to increase the debt ceiling and urged Democrats to go it alone, despite the fact that lawmakers have voted to raise the debt limit under both Democratic and Republican control of both the White House and Congress. For example, Democrats joined Republicans three times under former President Donald Trump in hiking the limit.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had been privately meeting and hashing out an agreement to address the debt limit in recent weeks, emerging with this compromise earlier this week.

Members of the Senate GOP who voted to advance the measure include Minority Leader McConnell and Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Mitt Romney, R-Utah, John Cornyn, R-Texas, Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged Congress to quickly take action, saying that the debt limit could be reached by Dec. 15. Yellen has previously warned that a default could result in “catastrophic” consequences for both the U.S. and the global economy, as well as stock markets.

