CLEVELAND — For Cleveland native Jack Brancatelli, home is where the heart is, and for the holidays he’s making sure that his friends who can’t be home still feel close to the city of Cleveland. Brancatelli is a college student, and this is his first holiday season working at Cleveland in a Box.

What You Need To Know Cleveland in a Box carries more than 100 items, representing 60 local businesses.



The northeast Ohio company has the perfect Christmas gift for those Cleveland natives who can’t make it home for the holidays



Shoppers can fill boxes with five or 10 items and even buy things individually

“I get to sort of like put my passion for Cleveland into, you know, making these boxes and making sure that other people can have a nice holiday gift that represents what Cleveland is all about,” Brancatelli said.

Cleveland in a Box was opened by Allison Tinnirello and Nick Sword in 2014. Inside of this store, you’ll find more than 100 items, representing 60 local businesses. This includes food, small souvenirs, and even sports memorabilia.

“We’ve got lots of the sports memorability as well," Brancatelli said. "We’ve got lots of Cavs, Browns, and now Guardians merch as well."

Shoppers can fill boxes with five or 10 items and even buy things individually. Brancatelli said the store's mission of supporting and highlighting local products is even more important now, as some local businesses continue to struggle for support due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t think of another store in Cleveland that is this much of a one-stop shop with this wide array of locally owned goods," Brancatelli said.

Cleveland in a Box is now receiving more than 30 orders per day. Brancatelli helps pack each one, and they're sent off with hopes of bringing someone a sense of home.

“When they open the box, I want it to be an experience for them where they can see that Bertman's that they recognize, they can see the guardians on the skyline," he said. "And I hope that they feel like a warm sense of home."