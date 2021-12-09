MILWAUKEE— The holiday season is in full swing and a Wisconsin brewer is taking full advantage of the Christmas spirit by capturing it in a beer.

It’s been said throughout the years that you can feel the Christmas spirit during the holiday season. Well now thanks to a brewery in Milwaukee, you can taste it too.

This year marks the second year Tim Eichinger with Black Husky Brewing is stocking his shelves with a very special beer.

“This year I used a lot more spruce than last year,” Eichinger said.

He and his team have brewed up a fancy Christmas themed beer that is brewed with spruce from the city of Milwaukee’s Christmas tree.

“There is a lot of spruce in there. But it comes off sweet. I don’t think it comes off too aggressively,” Eichinger said.

Black Husky Brewing made 10 batches which equals out to about 1,500 cans and 300 bottles, allowing each sip to have a taste of Christmas.

“It’s easy drinking beer despite it’s 9.9&,” Eichinger said.

He said that percentage is somewhat of a Christmas miracle. Besides the taste of the beer, there is something else sweet about it.

The family who donated the tree got to help with the design and packaging of the beer as a memory they will hold onto.

“Each year it kind of becomes an event where people get involved with it. It’s cool to be apart of that because it’s something fun,” Eichinger said.

There is noting sour about this beer. The proceeds go to thee Urban Forestry Fund which helps to plant trees in Milwaukee. It is a great way to give back, while enjoying a beer or two this holiday season.​