Many people have dreams of opening their own business, but not everyone is able to make it happen. There’s one young woman in Ithaca achieving her dreams.

“I like that every day I get up and I get to come do something that I love doing,” said Serenity Dixon, owner of Serenitys Beautique.

Serenity is a certified esthetician, she does brows and lashes for clients. It took a few tries to find where her passion lay.

“Tried hair. That didn't really work for me. I went through makeup, that didn't work for me either, but I fell in love with lashes about two years ago,” said Dixon. “So when I get repeat customers usually, they're telling me that they can't stop getting them now. They become addicting and they just become obsessed with how they look with lashes.”

Serenity graduated high school in June of 2020. A few days later, she started beauty school, graduating from that this past April.

“I definitely surprised myself doing all this in such like a fast time, because it actually happened really quickly,” said Dixon.

Just weeks after graduating from beauty school, she was ready to open the doors on her own storefront business.

“We completely redid this entire space. It looked nothing like this before we did flooring. We learned how to build the walls; we built walls ourselves,” said Dixon. I'm most proud that I was persistent and stuck to it.”

Serenity’s dream doesn't stop here. She wants to open more locations in other states. She offers words of advice to other young entrepreneurs.

“Even if people are worried or doubt you on it. I would definitely just continue,” said Dixon.

Serenity also has goals of owning her own lash product line, and opening a lash training academy so others can learn from her how to do lashes.