WORCESTER, Mass. - With snow in the forecast, a local auto repair shop wants to make sure your car is prepped for winter safety.

VIP Tires & Service in Worcester says nearly 60% of tires are bought between October and mid-December every year.

Manager Jay Hassett says they're prepared this week for drivers to change over to snow tires.

Hassett says a lot of people think with a front wheel drive vehicle snow tires only need to be on the front, but it's actually the opposite.

Hassett says drivers should check the tread on their tires this time of year. He says on average snow tires last for about five to six seasons and all weather tires generally have between 50,000 to 70,000-mile warranties.