TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays and the city of Tampa took another step toward a potential ballpark being built in Ybor City.

Rays owner Stu Sternberg and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor met for about 90 minutes on Tuesday.

The meeting marked the first time that Sternberg expressed in person to Castor his interest in a new baseball stadium in Ybor City.

The location is mind is the former Kforce headquarters building on Palm Avenue near 11th Street.

According to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, members of the Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization also got a preview of the proposed stadium location.

A map provided by the city of Tampa to the planning agency depicted the stadium as a blue square sitting amid tens of millions of dollars worth of proposed transportation investments in Ybor City.

Also, according to the Times, Rays officials said Mayor Castor was supportive of the team’s sister-city plan with Montreal.

The Rays lease at Tropicana Field, where the stadium and surrounding area is also set for redevelopment, runs through 2027.

