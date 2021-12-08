ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Holiday shopping is pushing ahead as issues with the supply chain persist.

However, widespread issues, anticipated months ago, are not turning out to be a big hindrance for people looking for decorations or gifts.

Shortages are a mixed bag in Tampa area stores and online.

What You Need To Know Holiday shopping goes on despite supply chain issues



Bay area retailers mostly saying supply issues are hit and miss



PODCAST: The impact of the supply chain crisis

"Shopping so far has not been much of an issue for us. You know, we found everything we needed," said Noah Ledee as he walked out of Best Buy in South Tampa. "But we also don't find too, much of the public, we find more niche things like specific laptops so it hasn't been too much of an issue for us."

Items like artificial trees and some decorations like stringed lights are hard to find, but other decorations are in full stock.

High end electronics like Xbox are sold out, but gaming systems are usually hard to find this year anyway.

Alexis Muellner with our partners at the Tampa Bay Business Journal says the biggest shortages are in materials to package items, not the items themselves.

"There are shortages in certain areas, certainly," said Muellner. "Cardboard, for example, is a shortage, and so that's effecting how stores are even incentivizing people to come in to stores and use their in-store pickup. But what we are seeing by and large is that a lot of the doom and gloom and concern over everything is not really panning out."

But procrastinators beware, as we get closer to Christmas, don't expect store shelves to remain full.

And do expect slower shipping starting next week through the end of the year as mail and package demand increases for all major carriers.