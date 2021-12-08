TAMPA, Fla. - Braving the elements for a week is usually not part of the job description for a radio personality, but Wild 94.1 Program Director Orlando Davis agreed to do just that for a worthy cause.

The 10th Annual Orlando's Toy Drive kicked off Saturday with the DJ climbing a 30 foot tower that overlooks Dale Mabry Highway. The Toy Drive benefits the Children's Home Network which supports foster children and their families.

"We don't want luxury," said Davis of his makeshift home for eight days. "We want people to see ourselves out and be motivated by that." He has a portable bathroom, a mini-refrigerator and a tent to sleep in. "You get to hear all of traffic woes of Dale Mabry," he laughed.

At ground zero, donations have been pouring into his toy drive.

For 8 days @IAmOrlando will camp out in a 30 foot tower overlooking Dale Mabry Highway to collect toys and money for foster children. The @WiLD941 toy drive collected more than $110,000 in cash & donations last year and hope to beat that record in 2021. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/zfWmphgv4B — Fadia Mayté Patterson M.S. (@FadiaTVNews) December 8, 2021

He hopes to break their record from the year before. Over $110,000 in cash and gifts were collected.

Davis also puts on his Wild 94.1 morning show from the tower thanks to a set up that allows him to broadcast live on location. "I just keep talking and keep reminding people how to give," he adds.

Davis says some donors including a young boy have left a lasting impression. "He donated his money and we found out he and his mom are homeless," Davis added.

On Saturday December 11 at 5 p.m., Davis will leave the structure after eight days and close the toy drive. He says his first order of business after this is get a hot shower. "You miss the luxury of being home," he chuckled. "A long hot shower is what I do every year."

For more information on where to donate, visit the station's website at https://wild941.com/toydrive/.