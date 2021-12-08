The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued its annual guidance on how to avoid common holiday-related risks to help Americans safely deck the halls this winter.

One blanket recommendation the agency has for the holiday season is to check that your home has a functioning smoke detector



Thanksgiving sees the highest annual amount of cooking fires, followed closely by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve



Nearly a third of the Christmas tree fires in homes occur in January, when trees have dried out and are more susceptible to sparks

Unsafe practices when cooking and decorating — think turkey-fueled grease fires, electrical shorts from decorative lights or live flames — lead to thousands of deaths each year, with notable spikes during the holiday season, according to CPSC data.

Indoor fires are of particular concern, with roughly two-thirds of Christmas tree fires originating in the living room. One blanket recommendation the agency has for the holiday season is to check that your home has a functioning smoke detector before cooking or decorating.

“Whether you’re shopping for gifts online or gathering for in-person or virtual holiday celebrations, it is important that everyone takes steps to keep holiday festivities safer,” CPSC chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric wrote in a statement. “Avoid a visit to the emergency-room this holiday season by following some simple safety guidelines.”

Here are some ways you can celebrate safely during the winter months:

Decorating

Holiday decorations from every denomination contribute to the increase in injuries, primarily burns and smoke inhalation, in December and January.

Aside from cooking fires, candles are the most common cause for fires within the home. Experts say open flames should be kept away from furniture and blinds and should be monitored at all times.

Though rare, Christmas tree fires can ignite suddenly and spread quickly. Nearly a third of the Christmas tree fires in homes occur in January, when trees have dried out and are more susceptible to sparks.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says Christmas trees should be kept at least three feet away from any heat source, including a radiator, stove, oven, fireplace or lights. Candles should never be used to decorate Christmas trees, and individuals should carefully check the user manual of any electrical string lights before placing them on or near the tree.

Experts also say to water the tree daily, turn lights off before going to bed and to properly dispose of the tree before it becomes too dry.

Cooking

Thanksgiving has the highest annual amount of cooking fires, followed closely by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, according to the NFPA.

Turkey fryers present one of the highest risks for indoor fires. The CPSC has recorded over 200 burn incidents involving the machines over the past two decades, resulting in over $9 million in property damages.

The CPSC recommends only frying turkeys outside and ensuring the meat is fully thawed in order to prevent a grease fire.

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends putting the fryer at least 10 feet away from any enclosures, and to place the machine in a sturdy, level area – or consider another method of cooking.

Both the CPSC and the NFPA advise against leaving food unattended while cooking, regardless of the location.

Gift Shopping

Experts warn consumers that gifts with faulty electrical systems can present risks to children and contribute to the spike in holiday-time house fires.

With potential supply chain issues making certain products more scarce this year, the CPSC is urging consumers to be extra vigilant against potential “unscrupulous sellers” looking to take advantage of the marketplace.

Parents should thoroughly check the packaging, information and instructions on a gift — and if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Individuals should also look for a “certification mark from an independent testing organization and the manufacturer’s label on electrical products.”

Parents are reminded to check age limits on toys to ensure they are age-appropriate and don’t have parts that could present a choking hazard for small children.