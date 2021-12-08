GREENSBORO, N.C. — An entrepreneur from North Carolina has doubled her profits during the pandemic.

Joilee Havner started her business, Glow Nutrition, by making meal replacement shakes and energy drinks in March 2020 right when the pandemic hit.

Havner had just moved home to Greensboro after living in Los Angeles for a few years. She says that's when she discovered the benefit of healthy eating and living, and she wanted to share this lifestyle with her community.

"What I love about owning my own business is that I get to make a difference, I get to make a change," Havner emphasized.

Havner has lost 35 pounds since she started using the products in her drinks.

She started this business in her home. She lives with her grandparents, and says it was special to spend so much time with family and help teach them more healthy habits.

"I'm excited about that. That they're health is able to improve with the impact I can make," Havner explained.

Havner says the key to her success has been social media from when she was doing pick-up orders out of her home to opening up her own brick and mortar shop one year later in March.

"I'm an influencer too within my community, and I'm able to influence people in a positive way. This is something your business may need," Havner said.

Havner says it's been great to give back to her community by doing special drives and connecting with other business owners in the Triad.

"I love Greensboro so much. We have so many strong bones here it's like we have to build together and make Greensboro stronger than ever," Havner said.

Havner just opened up a second shop and plans to open up several more in the future.