Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for Kansas City to tout his recently passed infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden said that sending U.S. troops to defend Ukraine against a possible Russian invasion is "not on the table."

"The idea the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not in the cards right now," Biden said. "What will happen is there will be severe consequences."

The news comes one day after Biden's high-stakes video conference with Vladimir Putin, in which the commander in chief warned the Russian leader that the U.S. and its allies "would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation."

"I was very straightforward," Biden said of the call with Putin. "There were no minced words. It was polite, but I made it very clear: If in fact, he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe consequences. Economic consequences like none he's ever seen or ever have been seen in terms of being imposed."

Biden said that Putin's "immediate response was he understood that," and the president also communicated to the Russian leader that the U.S. "would provide defensive capability to the Ukrainians as well."

Biden reiterated he was "absolutely confident" that Putin "got the message."

"That is not on the table," Biden told reporters. "We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies ... it's a sacred obligation."

"That obligation does not extend to Ukraine," Biden added, referring to the fact that the country is not a member of NATO. Biden did, however, say that the U.S. "would probably also be required to reinforce our presence in NATO countries."

"The positive news is thus far our teams have been in constant contact," he added. "We hope by Friday we hope we're going to be able to announce that we're going to be having meetings at a higher level."

Biden said that the goal is to announce a meeting with the United States, Russia and "at least four of our major NATO allies ... to discuss the future of Russia's concerns relative to NATO writ large and ... bringing down the temperature along the Eastern Front."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.