On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the federal government to dramatically reduce its carbon footprint, putting it on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The federal government owns and maintains 300,000 buildings, 600,000 vehicles and has an annual purchasing power of $650 billion — Biden’s order would transform the government’s robust portfolio in an attempt to “lead by example” in the battle against climate change

“As the single largest land owner, energy consumer, and employer in the Nation, the Federal Government can catalyze private sector investment and expand the economy and American industry by transforming how we build, buy, and manage electricity, vehicles, buildings, and other operations to be clean and sustainable,” the order reads.

News of the executive order was first reported by the Washington Post.

The order calls the response to the climate crisis “a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity to create and sustain jobs, including well-paying union jobs; support a just transition to a more sustainable economy for American workers; strengthen America's communities; protect public health; and advance environmental justice.”

These priorities are largely in line with Biden’s promises both on his campaign and throughout his presidency — Biden has said repeatedly that the climate crisis and job creation go hand in hand.

“For too long, we have failed to use the most important word when it comes to meeting the climate crisis,” Biden said in his first address to a joint session of Congress as president in April. “Jobs, jobs, jobs.”

“We’ll demonstrate to the world the United States is not only back at the table, but hopefully leading by the power of our example,” President Biden said in November at the U.N. Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. “I know it hasn’t been the case, and that’s why my administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is action, not words.”

“The United States government will lead by example to provide a strong foundation for American businesses to compete and win globally in the clean energy economy while creating well-paying, union jobs at home,” the White House said in a release.

Moving to a zero-emission vehicle fleet, the White House says, will "accelerate the advancement of America’s industrial capacity to supply zero-emission vehicles and electric vehicle batteries and create and sustain good union jobs in manufacturing, engineering, and skilled-trades."

The order also calls for federal contracts for goods and services to be net-zero “no later than 2050, including a Buy Clean policy to promote use of construction materials with lower embodied emissions.”

The White House listed a number of projects already in the works: In terms of zero-emission vehicles, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin field testing the Ford Mustang Mach-E ZEV for use in its law enforcement fleet in 2022, and the Department of the Interior (DOI) has already started transitioning its fleet of U.S. Park Police lightweight motorcycles and dirt bikes to 100 percent ZEVs in Washington, D.C., New York City, and San Francisco.

In terms of carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE), the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Edwards Air Force Base in California will add 520 megawatts (MW) of CFE to the grid by completing one of the country’s largest solar photovoltaic (PV) array projects in 2022, creating more than 1,000 union and other construction jobs. Also in 2022, the DOD's Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii will complete construction of the nation’s largest 100% clean energy microgrid; by using its solar facility and a battery energy storage system on base, the facility can be fully self-sufficient.

The Departments of Transportation and Treasury are already working on converting buildings in Massachusetts and New York, respectively, to be more green friendly.

“By transforming how the federal government builds, buys and manages its assets and operations, the federal government will support the growth of America’s clean energy and clean technology industries, while accelerating America’s progress toward achieving a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035,” a fact sheet released Wednesday by the White House reads.

Congressional leaders hailed Biden's action on Wednesday.

"True leaders turn adversity into opportunity, and that is exactly what President Biden is doing with this executive order today," Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who chairs the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, said in a statement. "Putting the weight of the federal government behind reducing emissions is the right thing to do."

"It will move us closer to reaching our shared climate goals and strengthen our clean energy sector — something we should all be able to support," he continued. "This executive order will also enhance the implementation of our recently enacted bipartisan infrastructure bill, meaning more Americans getting to work in good-paying jobs."

"Still, our work to address the existential threat of climate change continues," he added. "States should follow the federal government's lead and implement their own emissions reduction plans."

Carper noted that the Senate must also take action to pass President Biden's Build Back Better bill, the nearly $2 trillion clean energy and social safety net bill, which includes $550 billion to combat climate change – the largest such legislative investment in history.