ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Just after the start of 2020, the U.S. was facing historically low unemployment.

Almost two years later, millions have been laid off because of the pandemic, the economy continues to be in recovery mode and employers nationwide are still having trouble filling openings.

On the latest episode of our To The Point Already podcast, Rick Elmhorst and Roy De Jesus discuss the worker shortage, its causes and how some employers are addressing it.

For months, America’s job market has been steadily recovering from last year’s brief but intense pandemic recession. In March and April 2020, employers slashed 22 million jobs, which was a record loss.

Since then, employers have added back nearly 18.5 million jobs.

But hiring issues remain in many sectors, including restaurant and hospitality, manufacturing and truck driving. In fact, the pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues can be partially linked to the large number of unfilled truck driver jobs.

Brad Ball with the Roadmaster Driving School in Tampa said the 80,000 nationwide shortage of drivers will only grow in the coming years as more drivers are retiring.

Meanwhile, some industries and business owners are taking the worker shortage to reshape the ideas of work.

Restaurant owner Steve Sera came out of the pandemic and retooled his employee’s schedule to a 4-day work week. He said it has made a big impact with his employees.

“Long term, even if we didn’t have this pandemic-related labor shortage, it’s still something good to improve restaurant work life in general,” said Sera, who owns the Chop Chop Shop in Tampa.

In addition to scheduling, the pandemic gave some workers a new outlook on work: be it working from home, or reduced hours or fewer responsibilities. Many people found new ways to get jobs done and want more of that going forward.

“Across all these sectors, baby boomers are retiring,” said Henry Queen, with the Tampa Bay Business Journal. “Some statistics show COVID accelerated that process. That’s making businesses really focus on new workforce development strategies.

“On the employer side and the worker side, a lot of people have kind of realigned their priorities and maybe even 9-to-5 isn’t what they want. They might want something else.”

ABOUT THE SHOW

Spectrum Bay News 9 Anchor Rick Elmhorst sits down with the people that represent you, the people fighting for change and the people with fascinating stories to ask the hard questions.

Listen and Subscribe:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher