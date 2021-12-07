It's one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic. Live theater was paralyzed for months while people couldn’t gather in large numbers. But things are changing, and live theater is coming back.

The Redhouse Theatre in Syracuse has four shows lined up this season, and the first one is Sister Act. You might recognize it from the 90’s film with Whoopi Goldberg. Performances are already under way.

It had been over 600 days since Redhouse had a live show, before they reopened on Friday. Audiences are happy to be back watching shows.

Almost every actor in the production is local to Central New York.

“A lot of [the actors] skipped Thanksgiving, big Thanksgiving gatherings so they could put this show on as safely as possible for all of us. So our commitment back to them and our responsibility back to them is we do ask our patrons to bring proof of vaccine or a negative test," said Samara Hannah, the executive director at Redhouse Arts Center.

There is a testing location across the street from Redhouse where you can get a rapid test. There’s still plenty of time to see Sister Act. It's running through December 19. In addition to those at the Redhouse, there are plenty of shows in the Salt City right now. You can catch Waitress at the Landmark Theater, and Matilda at Syracuse Stage.