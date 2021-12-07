Fans of “Reading Rainbow” can gear up for a new literary adventure, as the popular show will soon debut in a new format for a generation of tech-savvy children.

“Reading Rainbow Live” will follow the same 25-minute format as the original series, but with a twist: Each episode will premiere live, and viewers will be able to interact with the host.

Certain lucky viewers will appear on-screen in their own pop-up window to be featured on the show’s new interactive segments.

Unlike the original series, each episode of “Reading Rainbow Live” will be hosted by a member of “The Rainbows” — a group of individuals with “uniquely talented and magnetic personalities” and who “give all children someone to identify with,” the show’s website reads in part.

The show has a nationwide casting call available for individuals who want to apply to be a “Rainbow”; performers aged 18-28 can apply. Filming will begin around late November and is set to last through April 2022.

LeVar Burton famously hosted the original PBS series, which ran from 1983 - 2006. Each episode featured a different children’s book and explored a related topic, with special field trips, interviews and on-location segments.

The new show will also feature a book of the day with a renewed focus on diversity through reading, movement and music.

“Reading Rainbow Live” was designed as a “tribute to Reading Rainbow, the joy of reading and the generation of fans who are hoping to pass the ‘learning is magic’ torch forward,” show executives wrote in part.

While a firm release date has yet to be announced, “Reading Rainbow Live” creative director Amy Guglielmo told CBS News the show will debut in early 2022, saying producers "really want kids and viewers to see themselves on this show."

"We think the rainbow, this fun and diverse ensemble cast, will allow children to just identify with these hosts, and it's just a totally new experience and it's truly an experience," she continued.