“This town used to be like really, really busy about 30 or 40 years ago and ever since that Bypass 421 opened up, people just bypass here," said Harry Chan, owner of Y'all Come Back Café.

Hopefully that will change soon after Monday's major economic development announcement of the new Toyota Battery Factory.

“It’s really great, and it will help around the whole area," Chan said. Not just here, small towns and even Greensboro. It’s going to bring a lot of people through here and go through here and a lot of jobs and opportunities, and it's really good for our business too.”

Y'all Come Back Café is located just minutes away from where the new factory planned for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is. Harry Chan took over the restaurant about a decade ago.

“This place has been here forever, like 30 or 40 years,” Chan said.

Chan hopes business will start booming again, not just for him, but for the whole town.

“I think it’ll really bring some other businesses here too, so maybe more restaurants and more places to go, you know, to choose from, not just small restaurants," Chain said. Maybe they have big restaurants. I don't know, but it’s really great.”

Of course, he hopes his business will see an impact from this megasite.

“I wish they would all come here. As a small place we get as much business as we can get, but 3,800 that’s a lot of jobs,” Chan said.

Chan already has plans for when that happens.

“I hope we can get more and more business and eventually we can expand or something like that,” said Chan.

There's already talk of a phase two beginning within the first three years of phase one's completion, which will raise the number of new jobs from more than 1,700 to nearly 3,900.