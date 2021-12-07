GREEN BAY, Wis.— David Zeller helped carry newly purchased and tuned-up ski equipment out to customers vehicles.

He’s been doing that a lot this holiday season.

What You Need To Know A number of Green Bay-area stores say they’re seeing strong sales through this holiday season





In late October the National Retail Federation forecast a year-over-year increase of about 10 percent





An economist with the federation said sales could be higher than forecast​

“I thought last year was a year that would be unbreakable, and I’m actually beating last years numbers,” the co-owner of Zeller’s Ski & Sports said about his holiday sales figures. “It just keeps getting better and better.”

Zeller’s overall business has been strong the last two years, as it has been at many outdoor retailers. Despite a few economic hurdles — namely inflation and supply chain challenges — Zeller said customers are still in a spending mood.

“I’m not seeing any people reluctant on pricing,” he said. “I know inflation is hitting this country right now at a pretty good rate, but it seems like it’s not affecting people as far as the outdoor industry.”

An economist with the National Retail Federation recently said consumer spending during the holiday’s could outstrip the federation’s earlier prediction of a roughly 10% increase over 2020. That initial forecast puts total spending to between $843 billion and $859 billion.

The economist said it’s possible spending could see a bump bringing it closer to an 11.5% increase from last year.

Amy Mazzariello, owner of Lion’s Mouth Bookstore in Green Bay, said November’s sales figures are helping propel her holiday sales ahead of 2020’s total

“We were up over 50% for Small Business Saturday from last year, so that was really fantastic,” she said. “November was a really good month for us.”

It’s one piece of what is shaping up to be a good year.

“We’ve already exceeded last year’s numbers for the year,” Mazzariello said.

That has both her and Zeller turning an optimistic eye to the next few weeks and into 2022.

“I keep saying this is the biggest week and it keeps getting better and better,” Zeller said.