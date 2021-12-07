CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are riding a wave of success all the way to the College Football Playoff and merchandise is booming. But it’s the work one local T-shirt shop is doing that’s making the most impact.

Cincy Shirts is known for its unique designs featuring sports teams and favorite figures, and Bearcats swag is starting to fly off the rack.

Bearcats alum Joe Metzger plans to go to Dallas for the College Football Playoff. He said Cincy Shirts always has what he’s looking for.

“Anything going on in Cincinnati, it seems like they’re supporting it,” Metzger said. “So if you’re a big Cincinnati person, or fan of no matter what it is — Bearcats, Bengals, Reds, FC — you gotta be here in general to support them as a store.”

Cincy Shirts Associate Nicolas Johnson said shirts have been flying off the rack.

“Right now, it’s a perfect storm of Christmas combined with the historic win and us being in the College Playoff,” Johnson said. “Demand has been through the roof honestly.”

Cincy Shirts has close to 20 Bearcats designs available with more on the way, but these shirts do more than just provide unique Bearcat swag.

“The cool thing about being a local company is the fact, you know we have the ability to give back,” Johnson said.

Proceeds from the shirts featuring Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell go to The 2nd and 7 foundation — a literacy program that promotes reading by giving free books and role models to kids in need.

“It’s huge, not just financially, but awareness wise,” Executive Director Amy Hoying said. “You know what Luke has done in Cincinnati and with this amazing run that the Bearcats have had, it brings awareness to a mission that is close to him, that he started 20 years ago.”

Hoying said the support from shirt sales is going to go a long way toward helping continue its mission of improving literacy.

“To be able to impact more kids and do more good because of this, than it’s a win-win.”

Not only does Cincy Shirts benefit Fickell’s Foundation, but it also helps current players like quarterback Desmond Ridder who have name, image and likeness deals.

“All the proceeds go to them as well, we’re glad to do it and we’re glad to play our part at Cincy shirts,” Johnson said.

Metzger said knowing his money is going toward a good cause will keep him coming back.

“That’s awesome, it makes you wanna shop here even more,” Metzger said. “They do a lot of cool stuff.”

For more information on the 2nd and 7 Foundation or Cincy Shirts visit their respective websites.