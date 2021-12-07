Multiple users are reporting outages related to Amazon Web Services, the IT service management arm of tech giant Amazon that provides cloud computing platforms to a number of companies, governments and other entities, according to Downdetector, which tracks web outages.

About an hour after the outage began, Amazon wrote in a post that it identified the root cause and was “actively working towards recovery.”

"We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region," the company wrote on its site. "This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery."

Amazon did not disclose any information about the cause of the outage.

Downdetector showed that a number of users were reporting interruptions to Amazon services, including Amazon Prime Video, Kindle, video doorbell service Ring, Amazon Prime Music and voice assistant Alexa.

People trying to use Instacart, DoorDash, Venmo, Roku and Disney+ reported issues to Downdetector. Users are also reporting that the McDonald’s app is also down. A number of gaming services, including PlayStation Network, League of Legends and Valorant, also had users reporting issues.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.