Give a boy a Christmas tree...they’ll have a festive holiday.

Teach a boy to prep those trees...they’ll help countless families have a holiday to remember.

What You Need To Know Jim Elmer has been running this tree farm since 1999



Tree farm is sole fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 36



Money raised goes toward camp at Yellowstone National Park

When it comes to finding the best person to teach those skills and life lessons, people leading Orange County Boy Scout Troop 36 say, there’s none better than Jim Elmer.

For Elmer…it’s the most wonderful, and the most familiar time of the year.

Since 1999, he’s been helping local Boy Scouts prep and sell Christmas trees.

“This is what we do for our fundraiser," said Elmer. "We don’t sell popcorn and all that other stuff. We just do these trees.”

With every tree they sell, they climb a little higher toward their goal of getting to summer camp.

Jim loves the role he plays in the Christmas tree farm, but even more than that, he loves the role he has in the Boy Scouts’ lives.

“It’s amazing to be able to see an 11-year-old boy come in to the troop and see them when they leave when they’re 18. What a difference they are." said Elmer.

Everyone here seems to agree, Elmer helps make that difference, and not just with Christmas trees, but with what he does behind the scenes.

He makes sure the boys are taken care of.

It’s that mission that keeps Jim coming back…year after year after year.

“A lot of times they’re not sure what to do, what not to do. And you’re kind of guiding them," he said.

The thing is, Jim’s not a troop leader, but the people who are say, make no mistake, he is a leader.

“He is just an incredible role model for these boys, of what hard work is, and the things that you get from hard work," said Pete Browne, Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 36.

The money they raise for the tree farm will help fund a summer camp for the Boy Scout Troop in Yellowstone National Park.