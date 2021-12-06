OHIO — Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, is connecting with businesses and elected officials across the state to develop a targeted approach to entice people to move to the state.

Stivers also expressed support for legislation introduced today by Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton), named the GROW (Graduating and Retaining Ohio’s Workforce) Ohio Act.

It is described as seeking to help Ohio rebuild its population and future workforce with the creation of state incentives in partnership with Ohio’s institutions of higher education and business.

“I am honored to join Rep. Cross for the introduction of the GROW Ohio Act, a piece of legislation that will be vital in our quest to grow Ohio’s workforce,” said Stivers. “Young people are a valuable asset for a thriving economy. In conjunction with other partnerships and strategic plans, this bill will make it more attractive for this population to build their careers and lives in Ohio, strengthening our state’s position as a leading force in business.”

Stivers appeared on Spectrum News 1 to discuss related initiatives. ​