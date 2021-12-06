CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A global electric company plans to establish a high voltage battery module assembly plant in Charlotte.

The British-based company, Arrival, made the announcement Monday that it will invest $11.5 million in its new facility off Yorkmont Road.

What You Need To Know Arrival, a British-based global electric company, is establishing a high voltage battery module plant in Charlotte



Arrival established its U.S. headquarters in Charlotte’s South End last year with an electric van assembly microfactory



The plant will employ 150 people with an average salary of $54,700

Arrival was founded in 2015 and is based in London, England. The company manufactures electric buses and vans, and employs more than 1,200 people in eight different countries around the world.

Since 2020, Arrival has established its U.S. headquarters in Charlotte’s South End with an electric van assembly microfactory, and established an electric bus assembly microfactory in Rock Hill, S.C.

“We are thrilled that Arrival is bringing more jobs and investment to Charlotte’s west side,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “This announcement further builds on our working partnership, and I look forward to achieving lasting results in our shared goal to create a greener city.”

The new plant will assemble Arrival’s proprietary battery modules that can be used in all of Arrival’s vehicles.

The plant will employ 150 people, with most roles serving as operators who assemble the battery modules. The average wage is $54,700.

“We’re excited to add another facility in Charlotte, as we prepare to open our new North American Headquarters building just down the road and continue to work in tandem with the City to develop solutions for their electrification and sustainability goals,” said Mike Ableson, CEO of Arrival Automotive. This is a big milestone for Arrival as we ramp up operations in the region in advance of production starting in Rock Hill in Q2 next year.”

In the last two years, companies such as Centene, Robinhood, and Credit Karma have announced new jobs and investments within the City of Charlotte.