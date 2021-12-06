The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week that beginning Monday, all air travelers coming to the United States — regardless of citizenship or vaccination status — must show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test one day prior to their departure.

“As we learn more about the Omicron variant, this new one-day testing policy will help to protect travelers and the health and safety of American communities from COVID-19,” the agency wrote in a statement. “These Orders put in place a stringent and consistent global international travel policy that is guided by public health.”

Starting Dec. 6: All international air passengers, regardless of vaccination status, must show a negative #COVID19 test taken no more than 1 day before #travel to the United States.



Under the previous restrictions, vaccinated travelers could present a negative test result from within three days of their departure, and unvaccinated travelers had to show a negative test result one day before boarding.

Travelers who can show documentation that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days — meaning a positive viral test result collected no more than 90 days before the flight and a letter from a public health official or healthcare provider saying the passenger has been cleared for travel — are exempt from this rule.

The reduced window, the CDC said, “will provide less opportunity to develop infection with the omicron variant prior to arrival in the United States.”

“CDC continues to recommend that all travelers get a COVID-19 viral test 3-5 days after arrival, and that unvaccinated travelers should quarantine for 7 days after travel,” the agency wrote in a release.

This order does not extend to land border crossings or those who travel by sea to the United States.

The federal mask mandate on all public transportation — which includes requiring masks on all flights, as well as trains, buses, and in transportation hubs like airports and subway stations — is still in effect. The rule was extended through mid-March of 2022.