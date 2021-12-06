Daytona Beach is in line for a new Amazon facility that would bring a projected 1,000 new jobs to the area.

City commissioners revealed the project in their Dec. 1 meeting and said the building would be a 2.8 million square-foot facility.

“New development is great when it’s done properly and balanced with its surroundings,” said Malcom Williams, the Neighborhood Watch President for Zone Five in Daytona.

For Williams, Daytona is more than just a home.

It’s the reason he spent his entire day preparing a turkey meal fit for Thanksgiving to serve to members of his community.

“So, let’s take a walk,” said Williams, as he set off for his daily stroll around the neighborhood.

When plans were announced for a new Amazon facility, Williams said he was front and center with questions about what that would mean for his community.

The new project would be located south of the airport, but Malcom wants to make sure the opportunities coming with the facility reach places like the Zone Five area.

“OK Mr Amazon man, let’s do a job fair right in my neighborhood," he said. "I’ll provide the space, I’ll even do all the work to get the word out. I just need you to come."

Malcom knows people right down the street who would benefit from a fresh, new job.

“This is what I do it for,” he said.

Everyday Malcom walks around to look for changes he can make in his community.

It’s what motivates him to host monthly meetings with his neighbors and to cook a hot meal for his neighbors.

He doesn’t care about the name of a company, he’s more worried about holding them and the city accountable for the growth they are promising.

“For me, Daytona is me,” Williams said. “I am Daytona, so when something happens or something is talked about … I take it personally, because I am a product. I am what people talk about. Good or bad.”