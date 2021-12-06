Lisa Wilsey took over as the Stanley Theatre’s Executive Director in 2019, and she got right to work.

“We came out of the gate really strong,” Wilsey said. “A lot of changes, good changes. We expected 2020 to top that.”

In early 2020, the theatre began using an app allowing guests to order drinks from their phones. Shortly after, the pandemic happened, and the Stanley had to close for about 18 months.

For Wilsey and theatre staff, that meant adjusting, which in their case meant making use of the theatre’s lightproof and soundproof stage.

“We’ve started having rock videos filmed in here. We had the History Channel, Netflix, the Oxygen Network and more are coming. It’s a new piece of our business that we’re developing at an accelerated point because it was really on the books to do it this year,” Wilsey said.

As recordings began, staff also took time to work on the building’s structure and lights. Wilsey says they also hired a house artist.

“This will eventually be the gallery so-to-speak of the paintings we are having commissioned by Stephen Fletcher. We’ll just scatter them out and have the patrons enjoy them,” said Wilsey.

Wilsey is excited as she says lots of plans are in the works for 2022.

“Being inside of the Stanley is like being inside of magic. When you come in we just want you to leave all your troubles behind and just have a wonderful night,” she said.

While the Stanley Theatre is inclusive, with options for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to attend, the executive director says some shows have their own mandates. To learn more about what’s coming up at the theatre, visit https://www.thestanley.org/.