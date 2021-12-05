WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Thursday marked the beginning of reduced restrictions for Canadian visitors, as those passing through the border will not need a COVID-19 test to return to Canada as long as their trip to the United States is under 72 hours.

Both the Eastern Hills Mall’s management and its tenants welcomed the extra foot traffic for the first weekend of eased restrictions.

“It’s been wonderful; the sales have been up, they’ve been coming over, you can tell they’re happy to see us again," said Vaughn Collectibles co-owner Howard Vaughn. "I’ve made a lot of friends over there and they’re finally coming back to see us.”

With extra visitors comes extra precautions, as everyone works together to help stop the spread. Thankfully, visitors to the mall from near and far have been compliant with the rules.

“We have a very large mall here and social distancing is very easily done, and we’re complying with the mask mandate so everything is really flowing wonderfully,” said Lisa Busch, of Eastern Hills Mall Marketing Management.

With tons of unique findings and a fast approaching holiday season, it’s no wonder many are making the trip across the border to see what American establishments have to offer. Vaughn Collectibles, for example, has one-of-a-kind offerings, such as vintage Pez dispensers, video games, cassettes, and one of the region's largest collections of Funko Pop figurines.

“We have a lot of Canadian visitors that come for the Pez dispensers, Funko Pops, vinyls records, and a lot of Buffalo Bills stuff," Vaughn said. "Hopefully, they’ll be able to come down for the game Monday night.”

The mall’s holiday vendor show has been underway since Black Friday, providing a wider array of goods every weekend until Christmas.

“We have over 52 vendors so far, so everything is really nice and really welcoming for everyone from our community as well as our neighbors to the north,” Busch said.