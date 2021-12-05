MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — The labor shortage has business owners struggling to fill jobs, but one Montgomery County program sets out to help do it for them.

What You Need To Know In the midst of a labor shortage, business owners are using Montgomery County Business Services to help fill positions



The Business Services Department says they are currently helping to fill about 1,500 positions in the area



There are multiple programs to help both job-seekers and businesses connect

At Lewis and Michael Moving and Storage in Dayton, things are constantly moving. The moving company packs and ships your stuff, but Susan Ehlenbach, the sales manager and recruiter, says it’s a struggle to keep up.

“It’s been hard; the guys have been working longer hours and weekends,” said Ehlenbach.

She says they’re getting more moves, but not enough movers and truck drivers to deliver the goods, so they tried hiring more workers.

“I tried indeed, I tried revamping all the job descriptions, and we started getting more responses but not everybody was qualified,” said Ehlenbach.

It’s the reason she says their company turned to Montgomery County to help and she's not alone.

“This is just a small assortment of the companies that we’re actively recruiting for,” Business Services Department spokesperson Michael Zimmerman said as he pointed to a wall full of job postings. “Companies who need help finding workers and people who need help finding a job, they all come to this department and we help make that connection."

He says they’re currently recruiting to find workers for about 1,500 positions for 65 employers in the county.

It's a big help for businesses that say they need all the help they can get.

If you have positions to fill or need to find work, you can find more information on the county's jobs programs through this link.