TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Seminole Tribe’s latest attempt at online sports betting in Florida took another blow Friday night.

A Washington D.C.-based appeals court ruled last night the Tribe has not shown it will be harmed if it’s forced to shut down its new sports betting.

That decision made leaves in place a ruling from November 22 made by a federal judge that says the Seminole Tribe’s online sports betting violates federal gaming law.

What You Need To Know Appeals court denies Seminole Tribe request for stay in online sports betting



Court says the Tribe has not shown it will be harmed if it’s forced to shut down its new sports betting



Tribe has opened online sports betting in state on Nov. 1; court issued ruling to shut it down Nov. 22





PREVIOUS STORY: Florida sports betting put on hold as federal judge blocks compact





Seminole Tribe launches Hard Rock Sportsbook gambling app

The tribe is still trying to appeal the latest ruling.

Last night, they had asked for what’s called a stay, or a temporary halt, to that ruling while they appeal it.

But that was denied.

So that means as of now, they are not allowed to run their online sports betting or move forward with plans to turn their casinos into full Vegas-style ones.

I’m live outside the Seminole Hard Rock this morning. The Tribe was dealt a bad hand last night by a DC appeals court. They are still trying to appeal a ruling made by a federal judge that their new online sports betting violates federal gaming law. @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/lyZo6Jrbse — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) December 4, 2021

The Seminole Tribe had quietly launched a sports betting app at the beginning of November.

That was the result of a new compact between the state of Florida and the tribe that would allow the Seminoles to control all sports betting in the state.

The Tribe did say in a statement last night that they look forward to another hearing from the appeals court.

So more back and forth in the courts over the next few months is likely.