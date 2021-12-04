DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police say a mall shooting in the Triangle that left three people wounded last week was the result of an attempted robbery, and one of the wounded was a suspect in the robbery attempt.

The Durham Police Department said in a news release Friday that the Nov. 26 shooting wasn’t random or gang-related. According to police, at least two men with guns approached a man selling jewelry at The Streets at Southpoint, and one tried to rob him.

The salesman shot and wounded one of the would-be robbers, who is still in the hospital.

Also wounded was a 10-year-old child struck by a ricocheting bullet.

No charges have been filed.

The shooting on Black Friday caused a panic in the crowded mall as shoppers sought shelter or tried to get out. Three other people were injured in the chaos, and the mall was placed under lockdown as police investigated.

The mall reopened the following day