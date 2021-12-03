SAN ANTONIO — Gamers in Texas and across the country will spend the coming January without another in-person PAX South, except this time there is no hope for next year.

“A blow. A big blow to the gut,” Ryan Tabatabai said.

What You Need To Know Organizers announced indefinite cancellation of PAX South in San Antonio



A lack of growth and COVID-19 cited as reasons for cancellation



PAX South debuted in San Antonio in 2015. The last convention was held in January 2020



Speculation added to the disappointment as people wondered whether Texas’ stance against vaccine mandates had anything to do with it

Like many others, Tabatabai learned on Oct. 29 that PAX South in San Antonio would be canceled for the foreseeable future.

“Here in Texas and in the southern part of the United States that was what we had,” Tabatabai said.

Tabatabai is an independent game developer and runs No Hope Studios along with three other developers.

“I’m a generalist. I do a little bit of everything, especially when you’re in indie. There’s no such thing as specializing,” Tabatabai said.

After news broke about PAX South, fans took to Twitter to share their concern for independent developers who rely on the event to grow their brand.

“The people you meet, they might lead you in a direction that might take you five steps to get there, but then you’ll meet someone else who can get you the resources or to the resources you need,” Tabatabai said.

Organizers Penny Arcade and ReedPop answered Spectrum News 1’s request for clarification. Future PAX events are requiring proof of vaccination.

Regardless, Tabatabai and his team must move forward. No Hope Studios continues work on its first title, "Hell’s Quandry."

“It’s a love letter to retro style '90s shooting games like Doom, Quake and Duke Nukem 3D,” he said. “We want the player to play over and over again and get better every time.”

Tabatabai can use the things he’s learned from his past experience at Pax South and help the next person interested in becoming an independent developer.

In the meantime, gaming organizations in San Antonio are in the process of finding a way to fill the void left by PAX South