The U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%.

What You Need To Know The U.S. economy added a modest 210,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell 0.4% to 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics



While the numbers fell short of economists' predictions, monthly jobs figures are often revised: October's report revealed much higher jobs figures for September and August than were initially reported



The news comes one day after weekly jobless claims rose slightly to 222,000 from the prior week's pandemic low of 194,000, still a very low number compared to previous weeks and months



President Joe Biden will speak from the White House later Friday about the report

While the numbers fell short of economists' predictions, it's important to note that monthly jobs figures are often revised. For instance, October's monthly jobs report revealed higher jobs figures for September and August than were initially reported: August's report was revised up 117,000, from 366,000 to 483,000 jobs; September's report, which was considered "disappointing" by many analysts and experts at the time, was revised up by 118,000, from 194,000 to 312,000 jobs.

In fact, November's jobs report did the same: October's jobs report was revised upward, from 531,000 to 546,000, an increase of 15,000, and September's figures were revised upward an additional 67,000, from 312,000 to 379,000.

All told, that accounts for an additional 82,000 more jobs than previously reported.

November's report showed that the number of unemployed persons in the country fell by 542,000 to 6.9 million. While the unemployment rate and number of unemployed individuals are down significantly from their pandemic peaks, they are still above pre-pandemic levels (3.5% and 5.7 million, respectively, in Feb. 2020).

The report also showed that the labor force participation rate ticked upward to 61.8%.

Industries that saw jobs gains included professional and business services (+90,000), transportation and warehousing (+50,000), construction (+31,000) and manufacturing (+31,000).

On the other hand, the Retail trade industry saw losses of 20,000 in November. State and local education (-15,600) and Nursing homes (-11,000) also saw losses.

The news comes one day after weekly jobless claims rose slightly to 222,000 from the prior week's pandemic low of 194,000, still a very low number compared to previous weeks and months. The four-week average of claims fell below 239,000, also a pandemic low.

President Joe Biden will speak from the White House later Friday about the report.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.