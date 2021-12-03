Environmental officials have signed off on a $17,800 fine for an energy company for spilling plastic debris into Penobscot Bay.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection approved the fine of Sprague Operating Resources on Wednesday. It stems from debris that was on the way from Ireland to a Maine incinerator last year when it was dropped into the bay while being unloaded from a vessel.

The fine was reasonable because plastic residue will impact the marine environment in the area, Pamela Parker of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s water enforcement program told Maine Public.

Sprague, which is based in New Hampshire, has made changes to reduce the possibility of more spills in the future, state officials said.