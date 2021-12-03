The annual Central New York Family Bike Giveaway is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 19 at Fowler High School. With a few weeks to go before the big event organizers said more help is needed.

They said with the price of parts up this year, monetary donations can really help volunteers get the parts needed to fix bikes. Volunteers will be fixing the bikes up at the state fairgrounds for the next few weeks before the giveaway.

If you'd like to help in any way it truly will make a difference. The giveaway will take place on December 19 at Fowler High School at 10:00 a.m. You can stop by the fairgrounds now through December 17 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to make a donation or volunteer to help fix bikes.

If you'd like to make a financial donation you can mail a check to CNY Family Bike Giveaway, 319 Barrington Road, Syracuse, NY 13214.

You can also call 315-530-7751. For more information, visit CNYFamilyBike.org. ​