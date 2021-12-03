Central Maine Power’s parent company Avangrid and its Spanish owner Iberdrola are facing a new federal racketeering lawsuit, accusing the companies of buying unnecessary equipment in order to increase profits from utility customers in Maine, Connecticut and New York.

The $110 million suit comes from the CEO of a cybersecurity firm, Security Limits Inc., which was a subcontractor for Avangrid for two years, according to a report in The Guardian.

Plaintiff Paulo Silva alleges the company overspent on equipment and steered project bids toward contractors with ties to Iberdrola, who would then charge a high markup for infrastructure that was allowed to gather dust in a warehouse.

Avangrid has been heavily criticized in Maine for its management of CMP, which has struggled with outages, billing and customer service issues, and for pushing CMP’s now-stalled transmission line that would bring Canadian hydropower into New England through the state.

Read more about the new federal lawsuit in The Guardian.