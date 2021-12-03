DE PERE, Wis. — Mark Wells is one of the key links between his customers gifts and their final destinations with family and friends.

It’s a job that takes on a little different feel this time of year.

What You Need To Know Last year was a huge for package shipments and 2021 is shaping up to be another big year





Deadlines for some of the more economical shipping options are approaching





The owner of Pack and Ship in De Pere said mailing early is never a bad idea​

“You’re kind of Santa’s middleman, if you will, so it makes you feel that holiday spirit,” he said while filling a box with packing peanuts.

He’s the owner of Pack and Ship in De Pere, a business that saw a record number of packages in 2020 and expects another hearty season this year.

“These last few weeks before Christmas will be our busiest time of year,” he said. “We just want to make sure we pack everything properly and get it out to all the loved ones getting packages and everything. That’s what we’re focused on.”

For shippers like the UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service, deadlines to ensure packages sent using economical methods arrive on time are coming up.

FedEx said Dec. 9 is the deadline for ground and freight delivery with the 15th set as the last day to send items by ground and home delivery.

The 15th is also the deadline for the U.S. Postal Service’s retail ground service.

UPS has set Dec. 21 as the deadline for three-day select service.

All three services offer additional types of shipping in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Julie Wendlendt of De Pere recentlly shipped gifts through Pack and Ship to her son serving in the Air Force.

“They’re going to Italy, so I ant to make sure they are there by (Christmas),” she said. “I know shipping is a little delayed now, so I want to give it a little time.”

Wendlendt said it feels good knowing the package is on the way.

“I just want to make sure it’s there for him for Christmas since he can’t be here,” she said.

With the busiest part of the season still ahead, Wells said shipping items early is never a bad idea.

“You don’t want to be shipping in those couple of days if you can avoid it,” he said. “If you really want to get it there, UPS, FedEx, they all offer next day service but you’re going to pay a lot for that compared to regular ground shipping.”

That’s just the kind of thing Santa’s middleman should know.