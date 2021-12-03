Those watching or listening to President Joe Biden’s Friday speech about November’s jobs report may have noticed that the commander in chief was sounding a little hoarse.

When asked by a reporter at the event about his condition, the president replied that he’s tested for COVID-19 every day and that he was indeed “okay.”

"I have a test every day, a COVID test, checking for all the strains," the president replied.

“What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop,” Biden said, adding: “It’s just a cold.”

After the event, Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, released a memo about the president’s condition with his permission.

“As is readily apparent, President Biden is experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week,” Dr. O’Connor wrote. “This can be heard in his voice and he is feeling the colloquially well-known ‘frog in ones throat.’”

Dr. O’Connor said that Biden was given a “comprehensive respiratory panel” of tests, including COVID-19, influenza and streptococcus, and all of those tests came back negative.

“Treatment will include common over the counter medications for symptoms,” Dr. O’Connor added.

As oldest person to serve as President of the United States, Biden’s health is a regular point of discussion, including among many of his critics.

However, at a physical exam conducted prior to the Thanksgiving holiday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Biden was deemed “healthy” and “vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the president, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Dr. O’Connor wrote.

Dr. O’Connor noted two areas of "observation" for the president, including an "increasing frequency and severity of 'throat clearing' and coughing during speaking engagements" and his "ambulatory gait," or an abnormality in walking, which he said is "perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it was a year or so ago.”

Per a report from the president's physical, Biden’s coughing and throat clearing, Dr. O’Connor wrote, is believed to be the result of gastroesophageal reflux, also known as acid reflux, which the president treats with the popular medication Pepcid.