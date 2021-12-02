CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every morning Brad Blair and his guide dog walk to a nearby bus stop.

What You Need To Know

Disability Rights North Carolina allows door-to-door service for people with disabilities, if they live within 3/4 of a mile of public transportation

Brad Blair, who lost his sight 38 years ago, says some bus stops in Charlotte don't have sidewalks, making it nearly impossible for some with disabilities to take public transit

Blair wants Charlotte to add more bus stops and sidewalks throughout the city

“The first thing is to find the correct bus stop. The 17 outbound is on this side of the street, but I need the 17 inbound,” he said.

Blair is blind, so he needs his dog to get around, specifically to go to work.

“I’m not way out in south or west Charlotte, in an area where there might not be bus stops,” he said. “Actually, I’ve got one of the easier bus routes to manage.”

He has no transfers once he’s on board, and the stop is just a few blocks away from his east Charlotte home. But, those who don’t live as close to bus routes are out of gas with other options, too.

“They also can’t use the door-to-door special transportation service, because if you live more than 3/4 of a mile from a bus stop, you’re not covered,” he said.

Disability Rights North Carolina allows pick-up and drop-off services for people with disabilities. But, like Blair said, only for those who live less than a mile away from public transportation.

“There are bus stops in this city that are in places without sidewalks,” Blair said.

Some are at dangerous or busy intersections, like Eastway Drive and Eastway Crossing Drive. Even though there's a pedestrian walk button, Blair said it’s no good for him.

“It is useless, because it triggers a visual walk signal,” he said.

He’s spent as long as 15 minutes waiting to cross that intersection one time.

“But not impossible!” he said as he walked across the street.

He made it to his bus stop in about 10 minutes Thursday morning. After his journey, he can’t help but think of ways to improve transportation, not only for himself, but all of Charlotte’s nondrivers.

“More bus stops, more coverage, more sidewalks. Intersections built with pedestrians in mind,” he said.

Blair says his transportation recommendations will lead to greater support for people with disabilities and nondrivers. He says with more bus stops, more people will have access to the state’s door-to-door services, too.