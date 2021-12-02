Maine will fine Sprague Energy $17,800 for spilling more than a ton of bulk plastic waste that washed ashore in Searsport after initially going unreported in late 2020.

The state Board of Environmental Protection approved the consent agreement with the New Hampshire-based fuel company Thursday, exactly one year after the incident took place.

The spill involved two 1,250-pound bales of waste, mostly shredded plastic, that were dropped by a crane in Searsport in bad weather. One fell into the harbor and sank slowly over several minutes. The other hit the pier, broke open and dispersed quickly into the water.

Sprague apologized for the spill at Thursday’s BEP meeting but noted it was handling the materials for another company. The bales of what’s known as “solid recovered fuel” had been imported from the U.K. and would have been burned at a waste-to-energy plant in Orrington.

Sprague is not required to report spills of substances other than oil and did not immediately tell the state about the lost plastic bales. The state got involved about a week later after neighbors reported debris in the water and on the causeway leading to Sears Island.

State water quality staffer Pam Parker told the BEP that a Sprague contractor managed to recover the intact bale from underwater and, along with local volunteers, cleaned up some loose plastic from the wrack lines of nearby shores over the course of several weeks.

Bits of plastic were still reportedly turning up on Sears Island as recently as this fall. Sprague told the Maine Monitor in September that it did not expect to receive any similar shipments in future.

The state said the company has strengthened its port protocols around unusual or high-risk cargo to try and prevent similar problems in the future, including agreeing to report spills even when not required to do so by state law.

“The department can’t tell them how to do their job in that circumstance, but we’ve had some very productive conversations,” Parker said. “Anybody who’s dealt in the marine environment will know that sometimes it’s not entirely possible to avoid spills, just because of the weather.”

The state chose not to penalize this incident as an oil spill, she said, but treated the shredded plastic as a nastier pollutant in many ways — because it broke down quickly in the water and tangled in seaweed, making for a difficult cleanup and leaving persistent microplastics that are toxic to people and animals.

“This actually received some of the higher environmental impact scores, if you will, on the penalty than a number of the ones we’ve done historically,” Parker said. “In fact, I think we handled it as a more persistent pollutant than we would have if it was just liquid oil, because it hangs in the environment and gets ingested by all of the critters.”

The nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation, in comments and testimony on the agreement, argued that the incident should have been penalized like an oil spill and that Sprague should be held more accountable for not reporting it or trying to recover the lost bales more quickly.

“It's great that Sprague has come to the table and done that, but it's just not far enough,” CLF attorney Paul Blair told the BEP. “We're still just asking the public — who took time out of their days and their lives to clean this material up because they care about their environment and community — to trust this company to still essentially self regulate.”

The BEP suggested that state agencies and the legislature could consider future regulatory changes to ensure safer handling of this kind of material or more scrutiny on such spills.

In addition to causing microplastic pollution that degrades marine environments and makes it harder for them to sequester carbon, plastic itself is made of petrochemicals that are created with and drive demand for the fossil fuels that are causing the harms of climate change.