HICKORY, N.C. — Standing in an empty cement lot on the corner of First Avenue and N.C. 127 in Hickory, Don Nackley holds a yellow manila envelope, the edges worn off a bit.

Inside are his memories. For a lifetime Nackley worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

He started in 1966 down in Florida. Then he moved with the company to South Carolina, then Asheville, and eventually convinced his wife he would open his own franchise in Hickory.

For decades Nackley serviced the Catawba County community cars.

"Some of the best blessing I ever got, when the bill was complete and everything was ready to go and I would say, 'No charge,' ha, and they would smile," Nackley said.

But now the building where he spent 60 hours a week working and spending time with neighbors' cars is gone.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is widening N.C. 127 between First and Second Avenue. The busy intersection is the reason for the improvements.

Nackley is sad to see the building go.

“I knew every block in this building, I knew where everything was located in it. It was like a part of me being left out right now in my life," Nackley said.

He has held on to every picture, even an bird's-eye view of the original building.

He has also kept letters, handwritten from customers mailed to Firestone, thanking him for his kind words and compassion.

“You know what, that was what I was here for, to make sure they stayed safe on the road," Nackley said.