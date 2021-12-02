Christmas comes just once a year or at least that's what most people think, but not if you're this famous Orlando mom and pop shop, Marge's Specialities.

The more something sparkles, the better, according to Michelle Donato-Thoss.

“I just love all the bright sparkly parts. It's so unique and you just can't find it anywhere else," Donato-Thoss said.

More than a few times a year you can find Michelle scouring the aisles of Marge's for her next grand holiday decoration theme.

“It's nice these ribbon spools are 30 feet, so that should be plenty to really fill out the tree.”

Loading up her cart with all the trimmings, nothing in her cart will go to waste, either. This year, she's tackling quite the home project, designing and decorating 30 trees all inside her house.

"This is my pink tree, it's in my closet and our main tree in the living room almost reaches the ceiling."

She's been adding to the collection for years, all of her holiday goodness coming from this 50 plus year institution in Orlando, Marge's Specialities.

Marge's longtime owner, Eric Shultz, attributes the success of this 365-day-a-year Christmas store to customers like Michelle. They keep coming back year after year to indulge in all of the Christmas magic.

"It's a one-of-a-kind spot and we call it a destination and we have people from all over the world come in to see us, so it reallly is very special," Shultz said.

Marge's Specialities is open year-round from from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday's from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. You can see more on their website, https://marges.com