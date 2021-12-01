LARGO, Fla. — For months, BarSupply.com in Largo has had a tough time getting certain items due to supply chain issues. The company sells products to bars, restaurants and hotels in the Tampa Bay Area.

What You Need To Know BarSupply.com sells and delivers products to bars and restaurants in the Tampa Bay area



The company has had trouble getting certain items due to supply chain issues



Robert Fradette, Chief Sales Officer at BarSupply.com, says plastic cups have been hard to find lately



More Business headlines

Robert Fradette is the Chief Sales Officer at BarSupply.com. He says they've had issues getting plastic cups, wrapped straws and plastic portion cups lately.

“It’s everywhere. It’s not just me. I have one vendor that emailed me on Monday stating that he’s going to be out of plastic cups for 60-75 days," said Fradette.

Fradette says they're seeing these issues because of the supply chain disruptions. Products are harder to find and he says the prices are higher. For some products, prices have doubled and tripled.

His son, Alex Fradette, is the Chief Operating Officer. He handles ordering the products. Lately he's been unable to order everything their customers need.

https://t.co/d5WMNFVoHZ is one of many businesses seeing impacts from the supply chain issues. The restaurant supply store in Largo has had trouble getting certain products. Robert Fradette, the Chief Sales Officer, showed us which items have been tough to find lately @BN9 pic.twitter.com/Bzv2nsnYvp — Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) December 1, 2021

“I’m playing the hand I’m dealt and I’m just doing what I can to make sure our customers have products to get through the weekend," said Alex.

BarSupply.com's warehouse in Largo houses the products before they're delivered to local restaurants and bars. Some of the shelves are empty right now because certain items are not available.

“These are just issues that we’re having on a day to day basis. Constantly being in communication with the customer to let them know, as soon as we know we’ll get it to you. We have a backorder report. We’ll fill it as soon as we can. But we’re on the same boat as everyone else," said Fradette.

Fradette doesn't expect things will be back to normal until well into 2022.

“With the demand as much as it is, whatever trickles in is going to be gone as soon as it lands. And that’s just the reality," said Fradette.