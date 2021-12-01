The Port of Oswego will soon be getting some modern upgrades, thanks to funding by the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, which was created back in 2019 to improve Lake Ontario communities.

The Port of Oswego Authority was awarded $1.8 million to create a new marina at the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard.

The project, located at West First and Lake Street, is set to be completed by the spring of next year. The POA says the 20 to 25 slip marina will be within walking distance of downtown Oswego, with the aim to connect the boating community with local businesses.

There will also be a docking area for the H. Lee White Museum's boat for lighthouse tours.