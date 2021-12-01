SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Curtis Kukuczka has only been on the job at Greenheck Group near Wausau for just a few days.

But he’s already talking about a career.

What You Need To Know Greenheck Group in Schofield manufacture air movement and control equipment

It’s seeking dozen of people to fill jobs ranging from welders and painters to assemblers and fabricators

The company said its business is growing

“I was looking for a place I could really make a career out of,” he said. “With this, I’ve found something where I can definitely see myself working here for a long time.”

He’s still learning the different jobs in one of the plants and meeting the his co-workers. Many of them measure their time at Greenheck in decades.

“One of the guys here is 14 days away from retirement and he’s been here 26 years,” Kukuczka said. “If he’s here, and all these other guys have been here 20-plus years, it must be a good job to stick around for.”

The company has dozens of open careers, many of them in production.

Ron Borchardt, plant manager for the company’s axial and inline business unit, said open jobs range from welders and assemblers to fabricators and painters.

“If you come to Greenheck, we’re going to train you to be the welder or train you in assembly.,” he said. “We have some very seasoned veterans that have been doing this for a long time. Forty-three-year veterans that will be the mentor that teaches that person to do what they need to do.”

They’re jobs needed to keep up as Greenheck’s business grows.

“Just in the last year we’ve added 20 people to this business unit just to try to keep up with order intake, so we’re growing,” he said. “I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon.”

Borchardt, who has been with Greenheck for 15 years, said the most important element of the job to him is the people he works with, including new people like Soua Moua.

Just a few weeks into the job, Moua was learning how to build shipping crates for the company’s finished products.

“Im a hands-on type of person,” he said. “They’ve just been telling me to watch, and then after I’m done watching, they say do you want to give it a try.”

For Kukuczka and other employees, there’s a sense of pride seeing their finished work everywhere from schools and hospitals to restaurants.

“It’s one of those feelings like I’m actually doing something really important via a product that’s going to go to sports fields all the way to hospitals,” he said. “It really is something to think about when you get down to it.”

More information about careers at Greenheck Group can be found here.