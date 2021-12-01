Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday that he will not seek a third term as the state's governor in 2022, ending an eight-year run as a Republican leading one of the nation's bluest states.

According to a November poll from Morning Consult, Baker is the second-most popular governor in the country with a 72% approval rating, just behind Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a fellow Republican executive of a Democratic-leaning state.

The news was first reported by the Boston Globe. Baker confirmed the news in a statement released Wednesday morning.

"After several months of discussion with our families, we have decided not to seek re-election in 2022," Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in a joint statement. "This was an extremely difficult decision for us. We love the work, and we especially respect and admire the people of this wonderful Commonwealth. Serving as Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts has been the most challenging and fulfilling jobs we’ve ever had. We will forever be grateful to the people of this state for giving us this great honor."

"This next year needs to be about recovery, not about politics," they wrote. "We are grateful for the chance we have been given to serve the people of this great state and will give it our all between now and the end of 2022."

Baker's announcement means the race to represent the Bay State is wide open. Even though President Joe Biden won the state handily in 2020 with 65% of the vote, one of three states where not a single county voted for Republican Donald Trump, Baker has won two terms in office as a member of the GOP.

Former Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff Diehl, a Republican, announced he was running for governor in July, the first GOP candidate to enter the race.

On the Democratic side, Harvard political science professor Danielle Allen, Massachusetts state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and former state senator Benjamin Downing have all announced gubernatorial bids.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.