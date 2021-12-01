CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday will be a big day for infrastructure in the Queen City.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Charlotte, talking about the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This nearly $1 trillion bill will help fund a lot things, including highways and roads.

And one organization in Charlotte depends every day on good roads to get its job done.

Loaves and Fishes warehouse assistant Jeff Gordon estimates he drives thousands of miles a week making deliveries through the mobile food pantry and picking up donations from food drives.

And bad roads slow him down.

“It’s definitely rough,” Gordon said. "I have to take my time when I move around, because I do have a load in the back, and I don’t want things moving around."

Some of the food he transports is shelf-stable, but he also carries perishable items that need to get to a fridge quickly. Potholes, he says, slow down traffic.

“My job is very time-sensitive, so if traffic could flow how it needs to flow, that would be great,” he said. "It would alleviate a lot of stress from the job period.”

He’s looking forward to what more infrastructure money could mean for feeding thousands of people in need.

“My day-to-day is me in this truck, me transporting food where it needs to go,” he said. “So it plays a major role.”