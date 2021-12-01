As most of Walt Disney Imagineering prepares to move from Disney's headquarters in California to the company's new regional hub in Florida, the creative arm responsible for designing and developing theme park attractions and more is undergoing a leadership change.

​Bob Weis, who has been president of the division since 2016, has stepped down from the role. Barbara Bouza, who joined Disney in June of 2020, will take over as president of Walt Disney Imagineering.

In a memo sent to employees Tuesday, Weis said he'd be stepping into the role of Global Imagineering Ambassador, which was once held by Disney Legend Marty Sklar.

"As Imagineers, we are inspired by our history and by those who helped shape it. Disney Legend Marty Sklar--who was a close friend and mentor to me--served as a visionary leader at Imagineering for over five decades and, ultimately, became our Global Imagineering Ambassador," Weis wrote. "In this role, Marty was able to invest in our legacy as a way to build our future, mentor and advocate for our talent, recruit the next generation of Imagineers, and help record our history through his writing."

Weis started at Imagineering in 1980 but left in 1994 to start his own design firm. He returned in 2008 as executive vice president. During his time with the division, Weis has been involved in a number of big projects, including the development of Shanghai Disney Resort and the expansion of Disney California Adventure.

In the memo, Weis also praised Bouza, writing that "the future of Imagineering is secure under her leadership."

Prior to joining Disney, Bouza was the co-managing director of architectural and design firm Gensler Los Angeles. While at Imagineering, Bouza has served in the role of president of business operations, design and delivery.

Walt Disney Imagineering is undergoing a change that has included a number of longtime Imagineers leaving the company. Last November, Joe Rohde announced his retirement. And earlier this year, Kevin Rafferty retired after 42 years with the company.

The leadership shuffle also comes as Walt Disney Imagineering prepares to relocate to Disney's new campus in the Lake Nona neighborhood of Orlando. In July, Disney announced plans for the campus, which is expected to house more than 2,000 employees from its Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division.

Kevin Lively, a former Imagineer, revealed in October he was leaving the company after deciding not to make the move to Florida.

Disney has not said when the new campus will open, but in September the company purchased nearly 60 acres of property in Lake Nona.